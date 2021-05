Kelvin the Menga Man (previously) amazingly broke his own world record of 1,002 stacked blocks by balancing an incredible 1,512 Jenga blocks onto a single vertical block.

Oh nothing much just broke the world record for stacking over 1,500 pieces of Jenga on 1. @Hasbro @Jenga https://t.co/qKVItDupPS via @YouTube

— Menga_TV (@MengaManX) May 12, 2021