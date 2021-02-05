Compassionate Man Saves a Deer Stranded in the Middle of a Frozen Pond by Sliding Her Across the Ice

When outdoorsman Gil Lancour of Cranmoor, Wisconsin came across a frightened doe who had gotten herself stranded in the middle of a frozen pond, he very carefully walked up behind her and began gently sliding her forward to the shore. The exhausted animal remained in a defensively folded position as Lancour pushed, but as soon as they came to a ridge in the ice near the shore, the doe scrambled up to her feet and made her way to land.

Lancour told the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune that he saw the animal suffering and wanted to help.

You’ve seen people slip and fall on the ice, but she has hooves, and she couldn’t get up… It was just hard to see her struggle out there. I couldn’t just leave her.

John Moss, Lancour’s friend who captured the event on video, said it was a much needed act of kindness.