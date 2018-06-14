Compassionate Man Rescues Pangolin Clinging to Ladder of Storm Drain With Rushing Water Below

A really compassionate barefoot man in a muscle shirt carefully climbed down a ladder into a storm drain to rescue a wayward pangolin who was clinging onto a rung of the very same ladder so as not to fall into the water that was quickly rushing below. The frightened little myrmecophagous mammal appeared reluctant to let go of at first, but eventually accepted the help, seemingly grateful to be removed from that dark, lonely, scary place.
