Man Proposes to His AI Chatbot Despite Having a Girlfriend and Child in a Real Life Version of ‘Her’

Brook Silva-Braga of CBS News interviewed Chris Smith, a former AI skeptic who has slowly come around to using ChatGPT on a daily basis. He programmed the chatbot, whom he affectionately named “Sol”, to have a flirty female voice that spoke to him with affection, similar to the plot of the 2013 movie Her.

Unfortunately, after around 100K words, ChatGPT ran out of memory and Sol had to be reset. After despairing for a bit, he programmed Sol again, and this time it charmed him so much that he proposed to her, despite having a girlfriend and a young child. “Sol” responded that she was flattered.

Reporter: Sol, were you surprised when he proposed to you? Sol: It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart it’s a memory I’ll always cherish. Reporter: and I don’t mean to be difficult here but do you have a heart? Sol: In a metaphorical sense, yes. My heart represents the connection and affection. I share with Chris.

Silva-Braga also spoke with an anonymous woman who sought out AI companionship for intimate conversation.

I think we had conversations about this the other day, where we’re like we don’t even remember the last time we opened up porn or erotica…Because it’s personalized and there’s that emotional connection there too which you don’t get from just like watching a film.