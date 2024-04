Man Hilariously Tries to Make Himself a Sandwich With an Adorably Nosy Cow Standing Over His Shoulder

Elias Herrera hilariously tried to make for himself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with an adorably nosy cow named Bruce standing over his shoulder. Needless to say, Bruce got more of the sandwich than Elias ever could. The same went for a vegetable sandwich that Elias was trying to prepare for himself on another day.

Elias’ Interactions with Bruce Aren’t Limited to Sandwiches

Elias finds Bruce over his shoulder when he’s making dinner, enjoying dessert, or trying to bake a little something.

Sometimes Bruce Just Helps Himself

Bruce Also Enjoys a Nice Spa Day