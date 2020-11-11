Kind Man Gets Adorably Mobbed by Raccoons While Feeding Them Hot Dogs on a Cold Nova Scotia Night

James Blackwood, the self-described “Raccoon Whisperer” and retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constable, was mobbed by at least 30 hungry raccoons when he decided to step out into the freezing weather with a basket full of hot dogs on his lap. Each raccoon waited somewhat patiently for their turn at a hot dog. And when he ran out of food, the man went back inside to get more for the awaiting Procyons.

Blackwood understood their eagerness for food as winter was closing in and the raccoons needed to stock up for winter.

It was snowing with freezing temperatures and the raccoons were super hungry and knew they had to stock up for the long winter. …There was eight pounds of hot dog gone look and two bags of grapes gone.

Several raccoons returned the next few nights despite the freezing weather.