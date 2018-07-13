Man Follows a Random Lemon Rolling Down a Hilly Street in San Diego For About a Quarter Mile

After walking home after his run, San Diego resident Mike Sakasegawa discovered a random lemon rolling down the same hilly street. He followed the wandering lemon for about a quarter mile until it stopped, then parted ways. After awhile however, Sakasegawa felt bad for the lemon and decided to go back for it, take it home and clean it up a bit. The lemon is still sitting in Sakasegawa’s house.

The lemon is still intact, in my kitchen, and I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet.

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

After the lemon went viral, Sports Center remixed the footage with a professional announcer calling the plays.