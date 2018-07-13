Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Man Follows a Random Lemon Rolling Down a Hilly Street in San Diego For About a Quarter Mile

by at on

After walking home after his run, San Diego resident Mike Sakasegawa discovered a random lemon rolling down the same hilly street. He followed the wandering lemon for about a quarter mile until it stopped, then parted ways. After awhile however, Sakasegawa felt bad for the lemon and decided to go back for it, take it home and clean it up a bit. The lemon is still sitting in Sakasegawa’s house.

The lemon is still intact, in my kitchen, and I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet.

After the lemon went viral, Sports Center remixed the footage with a professional announcer calling the plays.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP