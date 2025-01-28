Compassionate Man and His Dedicated Team Feed Over a Thousand Street Dogs in Thailand Every Day

Niall Harbison of Happy Doggo is an incredibly compassionate man who, with the help of a dedicated team, feeds street dogs in Thailand with home-cooked, nutritious and hearty meals.

Harbison started this wonderful routine with just a few dogs in 2021 after a health scare of his own. He quit his job in Ireland and moved to Thailand, where he began feeding the dogs he saw on his morning jog and sharing those videos online. Since then, Harbison’s network has expanded to them feeding over 1,000 dogs a day in Thailand alone.

Happy Doggo started in early 2021 with the simple act of feeding a few hungry street dogs on Sunday mornings. But this small kindness captivated the hearts of people all over the world and was the catalyst for a much bigger movement.

The organization not only feeds the hungry dogs, but also vaccinates and spays/neuters the dogs to control disease and population.

Niall’s videos started to attract the attention of people all over the world who wanted to help. He began feeding and vaccinating as many dogs as he could, but he quickly realized that sterilization was the only way to fix the problem long-term.

Happy Doggo are also building Tina’s Hospital, which is adjacent to their offices so that the dogs who need care are able to access it immediately. Once the dogs are rehabilitated, they can be adopted.

Tina’s Hospital will be located adjacent to Happy Doggo Land. With approximately 3,117 square feet of medical facilities, it will host 2 operating theatres, diagnostic facilities such as x-rays, as well as an in-house lab, a pharmacy, an intensive care unit, and overnight capacity for approximately 15 dogs.

Niall Harbison’s Happy Doggo Story

This is how we feed 1000 street dogs a fresh home cooked meal every single day here in Thailand including costs and logistics… (1/10) ? — Niall Harbison (@niallharbison.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T07:39:47.044Z

We developed the recipe to be relatively cheap but also nutritious for the dogs. It includes..:? Minced chicken ? Rice ? Eggs ? Coconut oil? Carrots ? Pumpkins ? Fresh kale The dogs love it (4/10) — Niall Harbison (@niallharbison.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T07:39:47.047Z