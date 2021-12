Man in Santa Pajamas Encounters Curious Manatees While Riding in His See Through Canoe

Michael, owner of the See Through Canoe Company captured wonderful footage of curious manatees coming over to check out his transparent boat as he lounged in his Santa pajamas upon the calm waters of Tampa Bay.

‘Tis the Season for wearing ridiculous looking pajamas and bad sweaters… and kayaking with Manatees. This was taken while kayaking on the St Pete side of Tampa Bay.

via Boing Boing