Man Eats Ice Cream With a Variety of Different Foods

For the self-descriptive YouTube channel “Man Eating Food”, a bearded man in a short sleeved blue button down shirt silently opens a pint of ice cream and takes a bite of it with a small amount of various different foods, some more likely than others. It’s difficult to tell if he likes any of the combinations, however because his response is very much the same in every video.

always hard to call something the 'best' but i think maybe this is the best new channel on youtube – https://t.co/gqtFCIf8PV pic.twitter.com/f7tC1xciEC — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) November 20, 2018

via Casey Neistat