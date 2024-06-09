Man Draws His Entire Town on a 100 Meter Roll of Paper Over the Course of 54 Years

Artist Maurice Ivor Birch spent 54 years drawing his hometown of Aldridge in the West Midlands of England on a 100 meter roll of paper that he bought for 10 shillings in 1969. The project was a labor of love that he finally finished in 2023.

Hello, I’m Maurice Iver Birch. I’ve been sketching on this scroll for about 54 years. I began in 1969 and just finished the end of last.

In 2014, Birch released a book appropriately titled Aldridge On a Roll.