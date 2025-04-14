Acrobatic Singer Benson Boone Performs ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ With Brian May on Guitar at Coachella 2025

Benson Boone, the incredibly acrobatic singer, performed a powerful cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Coachella 2025 with the great Sir Brian May of Queen who surprised the audience halfway through the song to reprise his original guitar part on the song.

This combination of incredible talent brought to mind the late great Freddie Mercury in the best way possible.

This surprise performance brought generations of fans together in one unforgettable moment as a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen’s legacy.