An Inventive Musical Keyboard With Four Sliding Keys That Automatically Move to the Next Note

CG Matter modified his musical keyboard, whittling it down to a pattern of three white keys and a black key that automatically moves to the next notes in a song. Unfortunately, the clacking sound of the keys sliding is quite audible and needs to be addressed.

I made a new invention. I call this the automatic piano, so check this out. Don’t worry about how it sounds.

via The Awesomer