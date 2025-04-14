A Hilarious ‘Ultra High Efficiency Dishwasher’ That Hops on Legs and Spews Out Its Sterilized Contents

Plumber John Ward, a craftsman who creates “the content you didn’t know you needed”, hilariously built an over-the-top “Ultra High Efficiency Dishwasher”.

Ward has been making improvements to his dishwasher, making it so powerful that it not only cleans with supersonic jets and dries and sterilizes dishes with fire, but also hops on two legs and automatically spews its contents onto the floor.

We’ve added a quick dry cycle setting This prevents water from pooling on top of mugs which is a major issue with industry standard dishwashers In order to further reduce cycle times we’ve added an auto unload feature It has an effective range of about 8 meters on concrete floors When paired with the integrated jump system this clears most standard height countertops Now obviously safety is a major concern here That’s why we designed a high tech sanitized cycle which ensures dishes are not only clean but germfree

via b3ta