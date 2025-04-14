Determined Kodiak Brown Bears at The Alaska Zoo Test Out ‘Bear Resistant’ Trash Cans

Rich Capitan, the Education Director at The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, let a couple of very determined Kodiak brown bears named Oreo and Izzy go after an empty trash can to determine whether or not it was bear-resistant enough. Once the bins pass the test, they will be placed throughout the zoo without fear of too much damage.

So obviously, we want to make sure that there are bear-resistant containers out there for people to put their trash into and you know nothing’s really bearproof but we want to make sure that can is bear-resistant

While the test may be serious, there are some very silly moments at times.

image via Alaska’s News Source

Izzy and Oreo

@alaskazoo It’s been a few weeks since these two bruins Oreo and Izzy have emerged from their den building. This video taken today by Zookeeper Jenn shows Izzy rolling around with Oreo watching. Do they have ?? spring fever??? We sure do! They will be active in intervals as we lead into March. ?? You may even spot them tomorrow if you come to the zoo for High Five $5 Tuesday! Everyone has $5 entry tomorrow 2/18 and the zoo will be open extended hours, 10-6! Zoo members receive free popcorn too ? https://www.alaskazoo.org/rates #alaska #anchorage #wildliferescue #championsofthewild #nonprofit #alaskalife #weloveanimals #orphanedwildlife #alaskazoo #thealaskalife #brownbearsofalaska #fyp #fypalaska ? original sound – alaskazoo

