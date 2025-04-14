Determined Kodiak Brown Bears at The Alaska Zoo Test Out ‘Bear Resistant’ Trash Cans
Rich Capitan, the Education Director at The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, let a couple of very determined Kodiak brown bears named Oreo and Izzy go after an empty trash can to determine whether or not it was bear-resistant enough. Once the bins pass the test, they will be placed throughout the zoo without fear of too much damage.
So obviously, we want to make sure that there are bear-resistant containers out there for people to put their trash into and you know nothing’s really bearproof but we want to make sure that can is bear-resistant
While the test may be serious, there are some very silly moments at times.
Izzy and Oreo
Tom Scott had previously visited a park in Montana that did the same thing.
via Born In Space