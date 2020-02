Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

VFX video editor Shutter Authority quite hilariously remixed footage of Australian gymnast Jiemba Sands doing an incredible backflip in high heels on concrete, giving the trick a rather different ending than the original.

High-heels and backflips never end well.

Here’s how the effect was made.

Here’s Sands’ original flip without effects.