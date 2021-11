Man Celebrates 80th Birthday by Diving Into a Pile of Freshly Raked Leaves With His Granddogs

The grandfather of Stella the yellow Lab celebrated his 80th birthday by running out the door and diving into a pile of freshly raked autumn leaves. Stella and sister Mabel promptly joined him inside the crunchy stack. While it was all in great fun, It appears that the dogs recovered from the leap far faster than he did.

We tried telling Papa there are safer ways to Stellabrate his 80th birthday. He should be good in a couple weeks.