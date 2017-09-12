Creative Man Builds a Lavish Backyard Mansion for His Dogs That Includes a Pool and a Fire Hydrant

Aaron Franks started work on the elaborate open plan doggy home two years ago using spare wood in his backyard but over time has added a swimming pool, water dispenser, tunnels, two security cameras and three swings. …While dad-of-three Aaron admits his wife Toni was unaware of the sheer scale of his project beforehand, despite being ‘shocked’ at the finished home, she now loves it.

Aaron Franks , a very creative man who built a lavish backyard mansion for his four beloved dogs that includes everything a dog could want, including a pool with a skull header and a bright yellow fire hydrant. Being that Franks is a father to three children, his wife was a bit concerned about the time he was putting into the project, but fell in love with it once it was completed.

