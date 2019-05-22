An Amazing 1977 Television Documentary About the Making of ‘Star Wars’ Hosted by C-3PO and R2-D2

On September 16, 1977, the ABC television network aired “The Making of Star Wars”, a wonderful one-hour documentary that went behind the scenes of the blockbuster new film Star Wars IV: A New Hope, which had been released in May of that year.

The characters C-3PO and R2-D2 played host to the special and actor William Conrad provided steady narration. The documentary crew spoke with actors Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Alec Guinness. The crew also caught up with visionary director George Lucas and learned a little bit about the special effects used in the movie.

via Miss Cellania