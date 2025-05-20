New York Comedian Pokes Gentle Fun at the Bustling City of Boston, Massachusetts

Comedian Myles Toe, who previously poked fun at the ever-changing, gentrified Brooklyn neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint, took his sharp critique to the city of Boston, calling the city “New York’s drunk and bitter Irish cousin”. He also notes that Boston is much cleaner than New York City.

On this next episode of Why Is Everyone So Goddamn Pale, we’re in New York’s little angry perpetually drunk and bitter Irish cousin, Boston Massachusetts. …Boston is a much cleaner New York. It’s as if New York showered, actually slept and took its demented ass to therapy. It’s where academia, alcoholism, and generational trauma all live on the same block.

While Toe’s sarcasm was on point, he also noted the rooted history of Boston, the academic institutions, the colorful weirdness and the distinctly New England steel of its residents.

I like Boston. This city is stubborn, strange, sometimes beautiful and occasionally smells like fish and old beer. It’s tough rough and definitely strong.

