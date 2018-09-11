Laughing Squid

Specific Light Techniques That Make a Portrait Subject’s Eyes Stand Out From the Rest of the Face

Light Club has put out an incredibly informative video essay about using light while shooting (or painting) portraits in such a way as to make the eyes stand out from the rest of the face. This catchlight process specifically refers to how exterior light reflects off the surface of the eye, but it can be manipulated to convey a certain feeling or message just in the way the light strikes the eyes.

Strong catchlights make the eyes pop. Ringlights give a supernatural vibe and catchlights in the lower half can give off a creepy vibe. …Popping the eyes can be striking. As a photographer, you can humanize or create a cold distance. The power is in the eyes and it’s in your hands.

