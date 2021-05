Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel (previously) quite amusingly turned multiple bags of M&Ms and Skittles into incredibly sweet, sugar bomb donuts with the use of their hydraulic press.

The first try, using M&Ms, yielded a crumbly, somewhat successful donut. The chewiness of the Skittles, however, provided the perfect texture for a perfectly shaped donut that popped right out.