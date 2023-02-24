How Ben & Jerry’s Makes Their Legendary Ice Cream

Abby Narishkin of Business Insider traveled to St. Albans, Vermont, to learn how the Ben & Jerry’s factory churns out a million pints of their legendary ice cream daily. Narishkin spoke with workers at the plant, watched how the ice cream was made and recounted the brand’s storied history.

From a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, they launched a brand based on sustainable ice cream making and advocating for causes they believed in, and it worked. Today, Ben & Jerry’s is the best-selling single brand ice cream label in the US.