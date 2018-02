Animator Elenor Kopka teamed up with sound and music designer Skillbard to create Majestic Wilderness , a mysterious and quirky animated short film that takes us on a journey into the shadows of the jungle. Strange creatures dance, enjoy a campfire, and make silly face during Kopka’s amusing animated expedition into the unknown.

