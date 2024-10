Mailman Pets Dog Through the Mail Slot Every Morning

DJ Perelman shared a wonderfully heartwarming video that shows her mailman Jason reaching through the mail slot and petting her dog who waits by the door. This seems to be a daily occurrence, except when Sunday comes along or when Jason takes a day off.

Every morning our mailman comes to say hi to our pup. It’s her favorite time of the whole day. And she gets depressed whenever he doesn’t come.

Jason Also Brings Treats

via Gothamist