Fascinating ASMR Magnetic Vibration Games

The quite aptly named Magnetic Games partnered with Magnetic Tricks to share wonderfully fascinating ASMR clips of magnetic vibration games in action.

Magnetic vibrations generate very satisfying sounds, what do you think?

Each game was set up so that the magnets worked using the force attraction in a chain reaction, so when one moved, they all moved in sequence.

