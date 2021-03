Kevin Parry (previously), a stop-motion animator who works at LAIKA in Portland, Oregon, very cleverly used creative editing to make it seem as if the glass of iced coffee he was preparing turned into a flat, extremely portable version that can be saved for later.

The best coffee recipe if you’re on the go …then you can fold it you can put it in your pocket you can put it in your bag and then you’ll have coffee wherever you go.