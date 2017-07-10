Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Macklemore Celebrates His Grandmother’s 100th Birthday In the Official Music Video for ‘Glorious’

by at on

In the wonderfully sweet video for his song “Glorious” featuring Skylar Grey, performer Macklemore traveled to Modesto, California to surprise and celebrate his beloved grandmother Helen’s 100th birthday with her. This mischievous pair egged a house before going off shopping, first for shoes and then to a thrift store where she bought a new shirt. The brightly clad Helen then went home to a small surprise party organized by her thoughtful grandson.

Grandma – nothing is more Glorious than you. Happy 100th. Thank you for the Werthers Originals. The advice. And for being a part of something that I’ll treasure forever. Love Ben.

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Three things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

1. We offer hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

2. We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

3. Our email list features each day’s blog posts.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.