Macklemore Celebrates His Grandmother’s 100th Birthday In the Official Music Video for ‘Glorious’

In the wonderfully sweet video for his song “Glorious” featuring Skylar Grey, performer Macklemore traveled to Modesto, California to surprise and celebrate his beloved grandmother Helen’s 100th birthday with her. This mischievous pair egged a house before going off shopping, first for shoes and then to a thrift store where she bought a new shirt. The brightly clad Helen then went home to a small surprise party organized by her thoughtful grandson.

Grandma – nothing is more Glorious than you. Happy 100th. Thank you for the Werthers Originals. The advice. And for being a part of something that I’ll treasure forever. Love Ben.