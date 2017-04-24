Lyrebird, Remarkable Speech Synthesis Technology That Can Learn and Mimic Voices In Seconds

Lyrebird, a sound technology company in Montréal, Quebec Canada, has developed an eponymous revolutionary speech synthesis technology that can be used in a number of ways. Like its aviary namesake, Lyrebird can listen, learn and mimic back voices within a matter of minutes. The conveyed emotion, pitch and tone of the speech can be captured or completely customized. Users can also design original voices specific to their own needs.

Lyrebird today unveiled a voice-imitation algorithm that can mimic a person’s voice and have it read any text with a given emotion, based on the analysis of just a few dozen seconds of audio recording.Users will be able to generate entire dialogs with the voice of their choice or design from scratch completely new and unique voices tailored for their needs.

In demonstration, the company put together a sampling of Lyrebird’s ability with an amusing discussion of the technology using the voices of Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton (above) and a more traditional sampling of various voices. (below)