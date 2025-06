Lynyrd Skynyrd Releases the Official Music Video for ‘Free Bird’ 52 Years After the Song’s Original Release

The surviving members of Lynyrd Skynyrd released the official music video for their classic 1973 song “Free Bird” more than half a century after the song’s original release on the album Pronounced ‘Leh-‘Nérd ‘Skin-‘Nérd. The video was directed by Max Moore and is part of the band’s 50 year celebration.

Official music video for Free Bird from the album ‘Pronounced ‘Leh-‘Nérd ‘Skin-‘Nérd’