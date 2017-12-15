A Fearsome Predator Becomes a Friendly Provider in the Charming Animated Short ‘Lynx & Birds’

Lynx & Birds is a charming animated Christmas short, created by Blue-Zoo Animation in London, that tells a heart warming tale about a fearsome predator who unexpectedly becomes a loving provider. A mama bird accidentally lets her baby bird fall out of its nest. The little bird comes face to face with a hungry lynx. After a few hair balls and some intense knitting, the terrifying tale about nature turns into a joyous celebration of friendship.
In a timely story about love triumphing over fear, we created a short festive animation that would rival any Christmas advert in the cuteness stakes!
