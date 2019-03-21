Lykoi, A Recent Breed of Cat Whose Sparse Dark Coats and Big Eyes Make Them Look Like Werewolves

The Lykoi (Greek word for wolf) is a fairly recent breed of cats who are known for their big eyes and sparse coat make them look a lot like (fictional) werewolves, monkeys or even opossums. In fact, these cats are colloquially known as the wolf cat. The breed was established with five felines born in the United States during 2011 and was recognized by The International Cat Association (TICA) in 2012. The breed was more formally recognized by TICA as a Championship Breed in 2017.

The Lykoi, also referred to as the ‘werewolf cat’, is a natural mutation from a domestic short-haired cat. Lykoi has a similar appearance of a werewolf, hence its nickname. The name Lykoi Cat roughly means Wolf Cat in Greek. This natural mutation is said to have occurred in domestic cats for the past two decades. …Numerous tests were carried out on the cats to determine whether they have any health problems or diseases that could have caused the mutation. It was discovered that the cats come from a natural mutation and the Lykoi breeding program began. In September 2011, the first-ever Lykoi to Lykoi breeding cat was born.

The British online wildlife show Animal Watch visited Lykoi UK Elite-Felines to learn more about the breed.