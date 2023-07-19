Fast Food Depicted as High-End Luxury Items

Design Geo, a talented digital artist from Buenos Aires, created a wonderfully cheeky illustration depicting iconic and inexpensive fast food items as ultra high-end luxury brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Supreme, noting the enormous dichotomy between the two. This illustration appears very representative of Geo’s style.

His work is mainly focused on the development of pieces in the fields of popular culture, consumer goods, and characters or celebrity portraits.

He is also the artist who designed the wonderful CaffeinatedLions NFT project for our good friend Izer Saporta who owns Lion’s Milk Cafe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

In a groundbreaking partnership, Lions Milk Cafe and digital illustrator DesignGeo have joined forces to create CaffeinatedLions, an exclusive collection of 10,000 rare and unique NFTs. Lions Milk Cafe, known for its innovation in the world of coffee and art, has taken a step further by becoming the first cafe in the world to display NFTs.