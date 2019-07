An animated Luca Stricagnoli previously played a hauntingly beautiful cover of the U2 song “With or Without You” on his custom namesake triple neck guitar crafted by Italian luthier Davide Serracini performed a really impressive and funky instrumental cover of the Eminem song “The Real Slim Shady”.

Stricagnoli not only simultaneously played the melody and bass line with each of his hands, but whistled clearly and in tune at the end.