Canadian Vocalist Sets the Guinness World Record for the Lowest Vocal Note Ever Reached by a Female

Joy Chapman of Surrey, British Columbia is a country singer who has broken the Guinness World Record for the “lowest vocal note reached by a female” with the performance of a C1, which registered at 33.57 Hz. The note was held for several seconds. Chapman explained that she has hypermobility syndrome that stretches to her vocal cords. This condition allows her voice to reach notes that others can’t.

The previous record was set in 2019 by “Bass Queen” Helen Leahey. Vocalist Tim Storms has continuously held the record for “lowest vocal note by a male”.