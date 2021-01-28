Vocalist Who Set World Record for the Lowest Singing Voice Performs ‘I’ve Gotta Walk That Lonesome Road’

Vocalist Tim Storms, who set the Guinness World Record for the “lowest vocal note produced by a male” in 2012, performed a beautiful, low-pitched cover of the classic Gospel song “I’ve Gotta Walk That Lonesome Road” in a promotion for Alpha Stream audio technology, which improves the sound experience, even on an inexpensive pair of headphones.

Experience ALPHA STREAM technology, a unique and powerful sonic processing solution for Sony EX15LP headphones to bring you the highest quality online audio.

Tim Storms, Bass Vocalist

Guinness World Record Holder for Lowest Singing Voice

Arrangement and BGV’s: Jon McLemore

(Written by JD Sumner for The Stamps Quartet)

Storms also set the record for having the “widest vocal range of any human” in 2008.

The widest vocal range of any human is 10 octaves ranging from G/G#-5 to G/G#5 (0.7973 Hz – 807.3 Hz), achieved by Tim Storms (USA) at Citywalk Studios in Branson, Missouri, USA, on 1 August 2008.

