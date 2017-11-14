A Dizzying Orbital Drone Timelapse Filmed Over the Gorgeous Greek Island of Folegandros

Orbital drone movements are the ones with power to convert two dimensional images into dancing focal layers escaping out of the frame. We wanted to further explore the technique, with high altitude long orbits, along with ones very close to the ground, we call them “Orbital drone-lapses”. These shots are a mix of automatic and manual flights.

Visual Suspect , an international video production company based in Hong Kong, has created “ Low Earth Orbit “, a beautiful but somewhat dizzy timelapse that employed the circular motion of orbital drone movements going both high and low over the gorgeous Greek island of Folegandros in the Aegean Sea .

