Low Bass Cover of ‘(Ghost Riders) in the Sky’ Performed With Four Ghostly Cowboys Singing Harmony



Vocalist Geoff Castellucci performed a beautifully multilayered low bass cover of the often covered classic Stan Jones western song “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”. On either side were four blue-eyed, apparitional cowboys with varying amounts of facial hair (all played by Castellucci) singing different harmonies.

Castellucci appears to have chosen this song for Halloween.

There have been numerous versions of “Ghost Riders In The Sky” over the past 70 years, most notably the Johnny Cash version or the Marty Robbins version. …Thanks for watching and Happy Hauntings everyone!

Here’s Johnny Cash’s version of the song.