While he was supposed to be doing something else, the wonderfully inventive instrument maker Leonard Solomon decided to take a break to play his uniquely home built Callioforte. The song he chose was the mystical “Love Potion No. 9”. The classic song was given a lighthearted lilt with the high pitched timbre of the instrument.

Here is an old classic played on my homemade Callioforte. The song you will remember from the radio, if you are old as dirt like me.