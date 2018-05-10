Why Asking a Partner to Change Something About Themself Is a Most Sincere Expression of Love

A clarifying animation by the insightful School of Life stresses the importance of understanding that a loved one will always have your best interests at heart even when they are asking you to change something about yourself. Rather than this being an insult, it is a compliment, as this person is wanting you to be the very best person you can possibly be.

We should stop feeling guilty for simply wanting to change our partners, and we should never resent our partners for simply wanting to change us. Both these projects are, in theory, highly legitimate, even necessary. The desire to put one’s lover right is, in fact, utterly loyal to the essential task of love – to help another person to become the best version of themselves.