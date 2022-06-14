A Pastel Colored Synthesizer Station Featuring an Animated Doodles Character Who Vomits Rainbows

The very inventive Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten created The Doodlestation, a cheerful pastel-colored synthesizer station that features an animation of the popular Doodles NFT character who vomits rainbows, along with a variety of specialized electronics.

Sequential OB-6 module, Moog DFAM, Hologram Microcosm, Theremin setup, custom MIDI visualizer, Tape Echo, custom keybed.

Hulten showed how playing different songs and melodies changed the rate at which the character turns his head and how fast the rainbows exit his mouth.