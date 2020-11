Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes in Austin, Texas showed how to make a cake in the image of a rather ugly “Mutant Toad” from the film Love and Monsters. Sideserf shares how to create the toad’s unique color as well all of its grotesque lumps, bumps and warts. The inside of the cake, of course, is sweet and yummy, as they always are.

