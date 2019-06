Lotus Candles are strategically designed birthday candle holders that bloom open with a shower of sparks when a flame is applied. The candles on the open petals are instantly lit, the flower then rotates in a circle and plays “Happy Birthday”.

When lit, a shower of sparks shoots upwards, the candle petals open up like a blooming flower, and all the mini-candles on each of the petals light up…Then the candle starts rotating AND playing the Happy Birthday tune!

