A Dynamic Stop Motion Animation Featuring 800 Laser Cut Figures Dancing Down a Lighted Catwalk

Talented Argentinan filmmaker Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films (previously) has created “Lost In Motions”, an absolutely dynamic stop motion animated short film that features 800 individual laser cut figures that dance down a lighted catwalk.
This video was created for the Visual Fodder project “Artists Locked Down”, a collaboration of artists. from all over the world who share what they have been doing while they are stuck at home.
Back in early May we asked some of our favourite artists to create a piece of work that summed up their lockdown experience, asking them to reflect on how this period has changed the way they work (if at all!) how they feel now and their predictions for the future.