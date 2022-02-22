Musician Turns Soundtrack From ‘Lord of the Rings’ Into a Single Three Hour Metal Song

Musician Bradley Hall quite remarkably took the musical score from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring and turned it into a single three hour long metal song.

Howard Shore’s music from the legendary Lord Of The Rings movie trilogy captivated me ever since I first heard it way back in 2001. It was so epic, majestic, mystical…and pretty damn Metal!…So as a culmination of months of pandemic-induced boredom/frustration/madmess I plucked up the courage to finally do it myself!

Hall performed this incredible feat on a Solar SB1 electric guitar and on drums with the video playing behind him. While on video, however, Hall found that it was easier to mime what he had already recorded.

Are you miming? Yes, and very badly too. Sorry! It would just be horrendously stressful to be filming whilst recording.

via Boing Boing