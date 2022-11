Flutist Plays ‘Lord of the Rings’ Inside Mile Long Tunnel

Flutist Paul Harvey performed a gorgeous rendition of the Lord of the Rings theme song on two flutes, one very long, inside the mile-long tunnel that makes up the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wisconsin. The tunnel’s acoustics carried Harvey’s dulcet tones beautifully, and the cavern-like emptiness cast long shadows of both Harvey and his instruments.

my trip to the Elroy Sparta trail tunnel where I play my bamboo flute in E made by Gene Ewing and walking stick drone flute also in E.

