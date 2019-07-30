1987 Safari Park Safety Demo Uses Dummies to Show That Lions May Attack People Who Leave Their Car

In 1987, the BBC documented a somewhat frightening safety demonstration at the Longleat Drive-Through Safari Park in Wilshire, England to strongly encourage people to stay in their cars, particularly while driving through the lion’s den.

The park set up humanoid dummies outside the car while the lions “were distracted elsewhere”. At the sight of the Daniel the Dummy and his wife Danielle standing astride their car, the lions attacked, first carrying away Daniel and then coming back for Danielle. Needless to say, neither of the two survived.