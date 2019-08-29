The Longest Walkable Distance on Earth

Joseph Pisenti of RealLifeLore (previously) offers a “brief overview” of the longest pedestrian distance between two points on the Earth’s surface. This 14,334 mile trek, which commences at L’Agulhas, South Africa and terminates in Magadan, Russia, takes about three years to complete and also poses a great number of likely hazards to encounter within every border crossed. It has never been done.

Nobody in history has ever before managed to complete this real-life achievement. People have already climbed the tallest mountain, sunk to the deepest part of the ocean and even landed on the moon, but nobody has ever accomplished the longest possible walk. So what would it actually be like for you if you decided to become the first. Here is a brief overview of both the horrible and amazing things that you would end up experiencing.