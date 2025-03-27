A Fluffy Maine Coon From Minnesota Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Tail on a Cat at 1.5 Feet

A super fluffy Maine Coon named Mr. Pugsley Addams set the Guinness World Record for “longest tail on a domestic cat (living)” with his 46.99 centimeter (1.5 foot) appendage.

Mr. Pugsley Addams, a sweet grey domestic Maine Coon cat from Mound, Minnesota (USA), has a tail that’s always getting in the way.

Mr. Pugsley Addams lives in Mound, Minnesota with the Cameron Family, which includes two feline siblings, all of whom noted how cumbersome Pugsley’s tail had become.

Whether he’s hopping up on to his cat tree, playing with his feline sisters Winnie and Duchess or brother Gomez, or lounging around the house, Pugsley was aware of his unique tail (and all of the attention it causes). But now, he finally has the recognition for it.