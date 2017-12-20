Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Long Haired Siberian Cats Hunker Down for the Cold Winter on a Farm Named Just For Them

by at on

Alla Lebedeva, a farmer in Barnaul, Alta Krai, Russia on West Siberian Plain raises lots of different animals including horses and chickens, but the ones that stand out the most are her absolutely gorgeous, fluffy, long haired Siberian farm cats who happily chase out rodents and other pests from the barn when they’re not playing with each other. Lebedeva affectionately calls her farm “Koshlyandia” – the land of cats because there are so many of these beautiful felines wandering about and hunkering down for a cold winter under their lavish coats. Lebedeva is quite fond of her many cats and is quick to correct anyone who calls them by the wrong breed name. In an interview with Design You Trust, Lebedeva explained why she loves having the cats around.

How many do we have now? To such a question I usually answer ‘a million, maybe more’. They live in the henhouse, and sleep on the polati, and they have three ‘little bedrooms’ there where can they sleep according to how they feel. Our cats protect the chickens and rabbits from rats and mice.

via Design You Trust, Neatorama

